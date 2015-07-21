No Man's Sky trailer shows rain, fog and lots of color

After last month's No Man's Sky footage dump I wasn't expecting more any time soon, so this new trailer comes as a surprise. Some of the snippets have been shown before at various conventions, but most of it is fresh – most notably the planets showing off the game's rain and mist effects. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think that's been shown before.

While the trailer doesn't reveal a release date or any other firm information, all this marketing material suggests we don't have too long to wait for the game's release. That's only a theory, but my sanity depends on it. This 18 minute gameplay video shows the game running impeccably, and also serves to demonstrate what you'll actually be doing in the game (trading, shooting, exploring – y'know, just stuff).

Cheers, VG247.