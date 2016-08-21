No Man's Sky got two new patches over the weekend

Following a rocky launch, No Man's Sky was quickly patched up last week, though problems still lingered. Since then, Hello Games has issued two newer patches, which should fix "around 70%" of the game's reported problems.

The list of fixes is very long, but some highlights include numerous crash fixes: the game should no longer crash after warping, during scanning or when warping inside a freighter, and if you've ever gotten stuck inside a planet, that shouldn't happen anymore. Even better, if you're currently stuck the game should fix that automatically for you.

Meanwhile, if you have a corrupted save file, there's a chance that it will be salvaged with the third patch. Becoming stranded in a space station will be impossible now and, finally, players with a "huge amount" of discoveries and a large number of blueprints will no longer encounter crashes for their efforts.

Players with "a large number" of waypoints will no longer experience crashes, though interestingly, Hello Games adds that a better waypoint system will roll out some time in the future.

"Next week expect at least one more major update, which will enter testing on Monday once we finish working on it this weekend," the studio wrote. "Once all our support requests have been answered then we can begin improving the game with new features."