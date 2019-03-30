No Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield at E3, Bethesda confirms

Details on both The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, Bethesda's two next big RPGs, have been sparse since they were announced, and we were hoping to find out more at this year's E3. But the games are "not something we're going to be talking about" at June's conference, Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard has confirmed.

"Before anyone asks, please be patient," Howard said at PAX East panel about Bethesda's new game engine tech. "It's going to be a long time. It's not something we're going to be talking about at E3, either of those games this year."

You can watch the panel, starting with a clip of Howard discussing E3, in the video below.

We know that Bethesda won't be working in full on The Elder Scrolls 6 until Starfield ships—and at the panel, Howard confirmed that a new set of Bethesda engine tech will get its first outing in Starfield, with the "second version" appearing in the next Elder Scrolls game.

It's not a big surprise that neither game will appear at E3: previous hints have suggested that Starfield won't launch until the next generation of consoles arrives, which likely puts it at least 18 months to two years away.