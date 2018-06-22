Ni No Kuni 2 difficulty update fixes its biggest problem

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is still one of my favorite games of 2018. As I said in my review back in March, it's a gorgeous, ambitious JRPG that keeps on giving, elevated by a simple but satisfying kingdom building sim. The only thing I didn't really like about it was how easy it is, so I'm extremely pleased to see its latest update add some advanced difficulty modes.

The aptly titled "Difficulty Patch" is out now and adds a hard mode and an expert mode above the default normal mode. From the looks of the patch video, hard mode decreases the damage you deal and increases the damage you take by around 30 percent. Expert mode looks to be around 50 or 60 percent—hard to know exactly without knowing the gear used in the video. See for yourself: