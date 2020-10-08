Live
AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 announcement - live updates
By Dave James
All the latest updates from today's AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU unveiling. Y'know, live.
Watch the AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPU livestream right here! This page auto-updates, so you might want to have the Zen 3 announcement video open in another window... Today we'll find out just what Dr. Lisa Su and Co. have planned for the next-gen Zen 3 processors. With the livestream titled, 'Where Gaming Begins,' we've got a pretty good idea of where AMD is pitching its new desktop CPUs.
So, what are you going to build your next gaming PC around? Waiting around for Rocket Lake 🤔
Which AMD Ryzen 5000-series chip are you most excited about?October 8, 2020
|CPU
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|Cores/threads
|16/32
|12/24
|8/16
|6/12
|Base clock (GHz)
|-
|3.7
|3.8
|3.7
|Boost clock (GHz)
|4.9
|4.8
|4.7
|4.6
|L3 Cache
|72MB
|70MB
|36MB
|35MB
|Package
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|Process node
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TDP
|105W
|105W
|105W
|65W
|Price
|$799
|$549
|$449
|$299
And that's all folks. The new AMD Ryzen 5000-series chips, all four of them, are coming on November 5, 2020.
The core counts might be the same, and the prices might have gone up a little ($50 in places), but AMD is dead-set on giving us the best gaming processors around.
With a 19 percent IPC boost, and an average of 26 percent higher gaming performance over the already-impressive Ryzen 3000-series, Zen 3 looks like it could finally be the AMD processor series to wrestle the gaming crown away from Intel.
But we've also had our first Radeon RX 6000, 'Big Navi' benchmarks too. And we're looking forward to hearing more about that GPU on October 28 for another Dr. Su special event.
See you then!
AMD's teasing the first Radeon RX 6000-series performance here, with 4K ultra frame rates up to 88 fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Ooh, Radeon RX 6000 and Ryzen 9 5900X with Borderlands 3 running at 4K and over 60fps.
The AMD Radeon RX 6000-series "which we now affectionately call Big Navi thanks to many of you who nicknamed it for us."
$799 for that 16-core, 32-thread monster. That's going to be quick. And comes at the same time as the others too.
There's a full stack of AMD Ryzen 5000-series chips coming on November 5th.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
26 percent faster gaming performance on average compared with the Ryzen 3000-series processors of the last generation.
There it is, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X.
12 cores
24 threads
Up to 4.8GHz Boost
70MB L2+L3 cache
105W TDP
That 8-core core complex will reduce core-to-core latency, which should help with all the gaming goodies.
19 percent higher IPC than the previous Zen 2 processors, that'll give AMD some serious gaming performance out of these chips.
Zen to Zen 3
"Our goal - outright leadership."
"Our work with Ryzen is never done... it's all about Zen 3. Zen 3 increases our lead in overall performance, it increases our lead in power efficiency, and also now it delivers the best single threaded performance and gaming performance as well.
"We've made massive changes in the core architecture."
Here's Mark Papermaster.
"AMD loves gaming... with each generation of Ryzen, it's got better."
Here we go!
Mmm, purty.
Are we going to hear about just the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X, or will we get a full range of chips? Not long to wait now...
Dr. Lisa Su has been gettin' prepped.
It’s been so much fun getting ready. Looking forward to sharing what's next for @AMDRyzen. 😊 Join me tomorrow - October 8 at 11 CT https://t.co/hLv7CGFuQi #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/2sNd5IOFGhOctober 7, 2020
This new generation of AMD processors is expected to move the game on, both figuratively and literally, because the Zen 3 architecture is promising some serious IPC gains. With a slightly updated 7nm production node, and a new design we could be looking at 10 - 15 percent higher IPC, with some rumours suggesting a 20 percent uplift.
What are we expecting to find out about the new processors today? Obviously there should be a firm release date for at least the first Ryzen 5000 CPUs, and hopefully prices too, but we're also likely to see some gaming performance numbers too.
