New XIII game teased for November release

Fun fact: the original XIII - a cel-shaded, comic book-based shooter released in 2003 - ended with a giant "TO BE CONTINUED" message. For those who've recently boycotted calendars or emerged from comas, it's now 2011. Something is wrong with this picture.

Now, though, a company called Anuman Interactive is teasing something XIII-related for release this November. Is it a sequel? A prequel? Something else entirely? It's tough to say. But it does exist, and that's a solid start, I think.

Now for the less encouraging news: The listed platforms are PC, Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here's hoping this isn't a quick-and-dirty "one size fits all" type of thing. I'm attempting to get in touch with Anuman to find out more.