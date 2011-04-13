New spoof TV ad lands on Deus Ex's Sarif Industries website

Deus Ex: Human Revolution's viral marketing is really speeding up. Before, if you visited the Sarif Industries site , all that you'd find is some fake investor information and details on augmentations. Today, however, my daily visit to the site was rewarded with a TV spot that's got a healthy mix of humor and creepiness. Is this really what the future will be like? Watch the video below to find out how you can "live the life you've always imagined."

If anyone knows about the Singularity you can see that this ad is tapping right into that philosophy. Deus Ex has always had some fantastic viral marketing alongside it, but this one takes the cake. I really hope that this actually airs on television because I'd love to see the general public's reaction to it.