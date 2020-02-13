New Resident Evil Resistance additions include maps and Masterminds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Resistance, the assymetrical multiplayer outing that'll come bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake, just had two new playable villains and maps announced. The game operates similarly to Dead by Daylight: four survivors need to ward off the attacks of a powerful antagonist, and in Resistance these antagonists are "Masterminds," each with varying abilities and approaches.

The new Masterminds are Alex Wesker and Ozwell E. Spencer, who are both familiar faces in the series. The former specialises in traps and "manipulating the map", but she can also summon a giant angry plant by the name of Yateveo. Ozwell E. Spencer seems pretty keen on traps as well: he can generate Disintegration Fields which, when passed through, drain health bars quick smart. They're both nasty.

The new maps include Casino and Abandoned Park, and these are fairly self-explanatory. Also, don't forget there's a character called Martin Sandwich. Sadly, none of this is part of the Resident Evil canon. The PlayStation Blog has all the nitty-gritty details.

Resident Evil Resistance will release as part of Resident Evil 3 on April 3.