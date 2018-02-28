New Overwatch hero Brigitte is a support tank

Meet Brigitte, Overwatch's newest hero. The youngest daughter of Torbjörn, Brigitte is a melee support hero who wields a flail and shield.

"An engineer with peerless armor-constructing abilities, Brigitte Lindholm is a valiant squire who fights on the front line to protect her allies," reads the PTR patch notes.

"Brigitte’s armor engineering capabilities make her a stalwart support hero, capable of holding her ground in combat while also providing healing and armor for her allies. Her primary weapon is her heavy-hitting Rocket Flail that she swings in a wide arc in front of her to smash multiple enemies at once. Whip Shot enables Brigitte to fling her flail forward, striking enemies at a distance and knocking them backward. With each blow, Brigitte’s passive ability, Inspire, heals nearby allies over time."

We first met Brigitte in the Overwatch comic Dragon Slayer, where Reinhardt took down a gang of local thugs. She showed up again in the animated short Honor and Glory, again as Reinhardt's squire.

"Brigitte’s Barrier Shield deploys a frontal energy barrier that can absorb a limited amount of damage and protect any allies directly behind her. Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, she can use Shield Bash to lunge forward and stun the first enemy in her path. Drawing on her engineering prowess, Brigitte can create Repair Packs to instantly heal wounded allies or provide armor to teammates at maximum health. When Brigitte is at her strongest, she can activate her ultimate ability, Rally—a galvanizing call to arms that generates a substantial amount of armor for nearby allies and increases Brigitte’s movement speed so she can lead them into battle."

Here's all of Brigitte's abilities:

Rocket Flail – Brigitte’s melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing.

– Brigitte’s melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing. Repair Pack – Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead.

– Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead. Whip Shot – Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her.

– Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her. Barrier Shield – Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage.

– Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage. Shield Bash – Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy.

– Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy. Inspire – When Brigitte hits enemies with her flail, she also heals nearby allies over time.

– When Brigitte hits enemies with her flail, she also heals nearby allies over time. Rally – Brigitte moves faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it’s removed by damage.

Brigitte is now playable on the Overwatch PTR.