New Overwatch hero Baptiste unveiled

Update: Today Blizzard officially revealed the next hero joining the cast of Overwatch: Baptiste, a combat medic. Learn more about his background in the origin story video below.

Mobilize alongside the combat medic who made the shrewd decision to make the world a better place, one bandage... or bullet at a time: Baptiste pic.twitter.com/qmAO8EqxLMFebruary 26, 2019

Original Story: Blizzard today released a teaser for the next bit of Overwatch content. It's an in-universe declassified report written by a Captain Cuerva that mentions an encounter with someone named Baptiste. According to the log, a strike team was ordered to retrieve or eliminate Jean-Baptiste Augustin, mentioning that "no one leaves Talon."

"I know better than to underestimate Baptiste," Cuerva says in the report. "I helped train him myself, and he was one of our best. I’ve never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent. All of us have seen our fair share of conflict, but Baptiste was built to survive. I swear he has the Devil’s own luck."

Assuming this is a teaser pointing to the next Overwatch hero, I would guess we're looking at hero number 30 being some sort of combat medic, similar to the support sniper Ana. Knowing how Blizzard likes to tease out new heroes over a week or so, we'll probably find out more soon.

⚠️ Unauthorized Access Detected...> TALON FIREWALL... Bypassed> Accessing file... [CLASSIFIED] Communications Record of Captain Cuerva, D.📂 🔎 https://t.co/BsA5OherBz pic.twitter.com/hqmknCo9HBFebruary 21, 2019

The full text of the report is below:

27 August, 0430 hours

Ti Ôtel Lanbi, Port-de-Paix, Haiti

We landed at 2000 hours on 26 August. Tortuga lies across the canal, a dark, rocky shape against the sky. My team bunked down in the hotel, and we planned to cross to the island in the morning. Our orders: to retrieve Jean-Baptiste Augustin, or, failing that, to eliminate him. I still hold out hope to talking sense into him. No one leaves Talon. The organization needs him, now more than ever. All it will take, I’m sure, is the right kind of pressure to make him regret his decision.

At 0200 hours, Pacanowsky left the hotel to purchase supplies and failed to return. Mazzei and Doubleday were dispatched to locate him, and an hour later, there was a knock at my door. The hotel staff delivered a box with my name on it. Inside was a folded letter and Pacanowsky, Mazzei, and Doubleday’s emblems, which looked like they had been torn from their jackets.

Come find me, Cuerva.

I know better than to underestimate Baptiste. I helped train him myself, and he was one of our best. I’ve never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent. All of us have seen our fair share of conflict, but Baptiste was built to survive. I swear he has the Devil’s own luck.

I am preparing the rest of the team to move out. Baptiste could be gone by dawn. I don’t know if Pacanowsky, Mazzei, and Doubleday are still alive. All three of them were part of Baptiste's unit before his desertion, and given their personal inclinations, the odds aren’t in their favor.

If all goes well, everything will be settled and we’ll be on our way home by tonight. Hopefully Baptiste will be among us, playing cards and drinking rum, instead of lying in a shallow island grave.

But either way, I will not fail. It will be done.

D. Cuerva