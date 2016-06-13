New Fallout 4 updates revealed, including Vault-Tec Workshop

Bethesda has announced three new add ons for Fallout 4 in the coming months, with two dramatically expanding the game's Workshop features. Contraptions Workshop, which is due next week, will add elevators, armor racks, weapon racks, track kits (pictured above), sorting machines and conveyor belts.

Meanwhile, the Vault-Tec Workshop – arguably the most exciting edition – will launch in July and allows users to build their own vaults in a manner similar to Doom's Snapmap. Different vault blueprints appear to snap together, and you'll also be able to conduct experiments on your own vault dwellers.

Finally, August will usher in another expansion which, although it wasn't named, appears to be some kind of wasteland vacation – complete with rickety makeshift attractions and rides. You can see more in the video below. We'll have more details soon.