Popular

New Dragon Age 2 character revealed

By

Dragon Age 2 soldier thumb

Bioware have unveiled the first images and details on Aveline Vallen, a sword and shield wielding warrior devoted to defending her home city of Kirkwall. Read on for more details and the first screens of the latest addition to the Dragon Age 2 roster.

The daughter of a knight, Aveline was trained in the art of "chivalrous combat", but never took up her father's profession because she was "raised in the shadow of a lost life and will not lose another for the sake of honor". You'll find more details on Aveline on the Dragon Age 2 site . You'll find the first shots of Aveline below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments