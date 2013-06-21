Neverwinter leaves open beta, conjures launch trailer, teases future updates

In the past, a launch was a pretty big deal - marking the moment you could finally play a game. Now, they're kind of arbitrary. Free to play MMORPG Neverwinter has been in open beta since the end of April, giving you a couple of months to try the game. Really, this 'launch' is more notable as a big patch, adding a selection of new features to something already released. That, and it's an excuse for a trailer.

The launch patch brings the expected balance changes, but also some more significant content additions. The new Alchemy profession lets you brew potions and elixers, while the introduction of “Gauntlgrym” brings end-game PvP and PvE. Oh look, there's a trailer for that too.

Beyond the launch, Cryptic aren't being... well, cryptic about future update plans. This “Summer” will see the release of Fury of the Feywild ; the game's first free “module”. It will add a new zone and dungeon, along with two professions, a “companion upgrade”, and “meta-quest”. This time, there is no trailer. Yet.

To see the full patch notes for Neverwinter's release head here .