Super Mighty Power Man cancels Kickstarter, but publishers are interested

Super Mighty Power Man showed up on Joe's radar earlier this month with its promises of a "genuine 2D action‐platformer" inspired by classics like Mega Man and Castlevania as well as more recent games such as VVVVVV and Shovel Knight. The Kickstarter campaign that followed has now been cut short, partly because of a lack of player interest—but developer Box Hedge Games said it's close to signing a deal with a publisher to bring the game to life.

The campaign had raised €13,755 out of a €50,000 goal in the 10 days that it was live. Box Hedge Games said that its far-off release date (November 2018) and lack of big pledge rewards had failed to attract as many players as it hoped, and therefore cancelled the project.

However, there was another motivation behind the move: publishers were showing an interest. "Several publishers" have approached the team, it wrote in a Kickstarter update, and it may well sign a deal soon.

"We are currently discussing with them alternatives on how to secure the development and the release of Super Mighty Power Man. Even though no contract has been signed yet, we are confident enough to say that the project will get funded and published at some point, which is a great news!"

Hopefully we'll hear more news soon—I always tend to take things like this with a pinch of salt until a deal is actually secured. I hope it is, because the game looks like it could be good fun (watch the trailer at the top of this piece).