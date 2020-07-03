Need for Speed's Criterion releases its game jam projects for free

Criterion Games, which recently grabbed the Need for Speed steering wheel again, is giving away a bunch of games for free. They've all been created during one of Criterion's internal game jams, and you can grab all six of them now.

Though it's best known for racing games like NFS and Burnout, you won't find cars among this bunch. There is a bit of racing, though. Steak 4 pits you against vegetables and steaks in a skateboard race to determine who's the champion of Criterion's kitchen. You can do sick tricks, humiliate food and duke it out with pals in multiplayer. It's accompanied by Arcadron Arena, a neon racer where you're competing against other AI drones.

For obvious reasons, this year's game jam was done remotely, and a couple of the games have drawn some inspiration from the weird predicament we find ourselves in. QuaranTea, for instance, puts you in charge of a bubble tea shop, making you take orders and prepare drinks all while trying to maintain a healthy distance from co-worker and patrons. Rock Hardcore, meanwhile, has you exploring caves underneath your home during the lockdown and looks a lot like Spelunky.

Daydream is an unfinished project, but even that looks worth checking out if you fancy playing with a toy monkey—and why wouldn't you? The only one I'm not so sure about is Purrfect Cleaning Company, as I've successfully avoided cleaning up cat shit my entire life and don't want to break my stride now.

All six of the game jam experiments can be downloaded over on Criterion's site, and while they're free, Criterion asks that you consider showing your appreciation in the form of a donation to British Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and Show Racism the Red Card.