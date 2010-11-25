Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit patch to fix performance issues

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit came out last week, but since release many players have been reporting performance problems during races. A patch is due to hit next week, with fixes aimed at making the game run faster, particularly on multi-core processors. Read on for the full list of patch notes.

Here's the full list of planned fixes, as announced on the Need for Speed forums :



Mulit-Core CPUs: We've now located and fixed the problem that players were reporting where the game would crash on Car Select, Map Screen, Loading screen or just at the start of an event.



Missing Rain / Snow and Corona effects: This have been fixed



CL Eye Driver crashing the game on startup: Fixed.



Corrupted Dreamshots in non 16:9 aspect ratios: Fixed.



We've also added D-BOX motion chair support.



There's no news yet on exactly when the patch will go live, but it's scheduled for some time next week. For more information about the cops vs. crooks racer check out the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit site.

