Nadeo release time-limited TrackMania 2 and ShootMania demos

Nadeo's shooty ShootMania and drivey TrackMania 2 games have both been given sizeable new demos , with the intention of increasing the player count in both Mania titles. The demos are pretty generous, offering access to a good number of environments, modes, tracks and the full editing suite in both games, although this unlimited access will expire after 48 hours, to be replaced with something perhaps a little more reasonable (an hour of play every day, or more if the player count falls below 100). Head here to check out the TrackMania 2 demo, and here to check out the ShootMania one, or stick around to hear exactly what you'll be getting.

Download the free trial of ShootMania and you'll be given access to the following:



3 multiplayer ranked modes: Battle, Elite & Siege



Full multiplayer experience (Nadeo and user-created gamemodes and Title Packs)



Access to all editors (Map, MediaTracker (Video), Actions & Weapons, Items)



Custom Titles: solo & multiplayer innovative modes



TrackMania 2, meanwhile, has the following to offer:



45 white solo tracks



Access to the TrackMania² multi-environment title (Canyon + Valley + Stadium at the same time!)(1)



Full multiplayer experience (Nadeo and user-created gamemodes and Title Packs)



Access to all editors (Map, MediaTracker (Video), Actions & Weapons, Items)



Up to 3 user made solo & multiplayer experiences



