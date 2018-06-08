MSI unveils a couple of stylish thin and lightweight laptops with discrete graphics

MSI unveiled a couple of new laptops at Computex, both of which are svelte machines with up to an Intel 8th generation Core i7 processor and discrete graphics. The primary difference between the two, outside of aesthetics, is that one takes direct aim at gaming and the other is more of a business laptop.

Starting with the former, MSI's new GF63 aims to bring thin and light gaming to the mainstream. There are two main models, the GF63 8RC with a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU inside, and the GF63 8RD with an upgraded GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. Both measure 21.7 mm thin and weigh 1.86 kg.

These are 15.6-inch laptops, each with an IPS display sporting a 1920x1080 resolution. They also offer up to 32GB of RAM, a single 2.5-inch SATA drive, and a red LED backlit keyboard.

MSI is also pushing thin bezels on the left and right sides that measure 4.9mm. That's on par with some of the premium ultrabooks on the market. The top bezel is thicker, however, the upshot being it has room for the webcam (some laptop makers have started placing the webcam at the bottom, resulting in an awkward angle).

MSI's other new thin and light is the 14-inch Prestige PS42. It has an even skinnier frame, measuring 15.9 mm, and weighs less at 1.19 kg.

This is more of a business machine, though it does have a GeForce MX150 GPU inside for some lightweight gaming. What's interesting, however, is that MSI might stuff a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU inside before it ships later this year, PCWorld reports.

Like the GF63, the Prestige PS42 has an IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. Most of the other specs are not yet known, such as how much RAM it can be configured with and what storage options will be available.

MSI did not say how much it's new laptops will cost or exactly when they will be available.