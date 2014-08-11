Mortal Kombat X brings back older, wiser, nastier Kano

Kano always struck me as kind of a punching bag in the original Mortal Kombat, and his performance in the first Mortal Kombat film didn't do anything to improve my opinion. But the Kano of Mortal Kombat X is older, wiser, heavily upgraded and more able than ever to kill you three times before you hit the ground.

Like the other characters in Mortal Kombat X, Kano will come to the party with three variant fighting styles: Cutthroat, which takes advantage of his cybernetic heart and advanced knife-fighting skills; Cybernetic, focusing on long-range grenade and eye-laser attacks; and Commando, a close-range, ground-and-pound style that keeps opponents from putting together an effective offense.

Naturally, the video finishes with a Fatality, which is brutal, grotesque and hilarious, all at the same time; classic Mortal Kombat, in other words. Mortal Kombat X comes out next year.