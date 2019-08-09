More rejected Borderlands 3 cover art

We already showed you some of the Borderlands 3 cover art that didn't make the cut, including the memorable image with the foot and that real strange breastfeeding one, but thanks to ResetEra poster SomaXD we've seen even more.

These pictures were on display at San Diego Comic-Con where Gearbox had an exhibition called the Museum of Mayhem, and they certainly deserved to be seen. A lot of effort went into these pieces, whether they're memorable concepts—like the three testicle grenades—or just well-composed pieces of art, like the exploding psycho-head planetoid.

In case you missed it, here's the final Borderlands 3 character trailer, for the robotic pet-summoner FL4K.

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)