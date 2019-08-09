Popular

More rejected Borderlands 3 cover art

Featuring grenade testicles and a lot of exploding heads.

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

We already showed you some of the Borderlands 3 cover art that didn't make the cut, including the memorable image with the foot and that real strange breastfeeding one, but thanks to ResetEra poster SomaXD we've seen even more. 

These pictures were on display at San Diego Comic-Con where Gearbox had an exhibition called the Museum of Mayhem, and they certainly deserved to be seen. A lot of effort went into these pieces, whether they're memorable concepts—like the three testicle grenades—or just well-composed pieces of art, like the exploding psycho-head planetoid.

In case you missed it, here's the final Borderlands 3 character trailer, for the robotic pet-summoner FL4K.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
