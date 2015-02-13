More Konami games likely to come to PC (because money)

We don't normally talk about "consolidated results for the nine months ended December 13, 2014" around these parts, but once in awhile we run across something legitimately interesting buried amongst all the corporate bafflegab. Such as, for instance, this very significant uptick in PC sales of Konami games over the past year, which could, if we're lucky, have serious (and positive) consequences in the future.

The PC accounted for just two percent of unit sales through the first three quarters of FY2014, according to the report, putting it on par with the thoroughly obsolete PlayStation 2. Over the same period in FY2015, however, the figure bounced to ten percent, still far from a dominant position but a five-fold increase nonetheless. In the same report, Konami notes "solid PC download sales of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes for Steam."

That's big news, because as Overclock3D pointed out, it's powerful evidence of the viability of the PC as a platform for Konami titles. This isn't an internet petition or anecdotes on a forum; these are hard, irrefutable numbers. And while the PlayStation 3 and 4 still collectively account for more than half of Konami sales, the PC isn't that far behind, especially when you consider that the PS3, which is still easily number one, is an old console, on the way out.

Consider this: Silent Hills is so far listed as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but the PS4 accounted for only 20 percent of Konami unit sales over the first three quarters of this year. Releasing a PC version would broaden the potential market dramatically, without having to downgrade the game in order to make it run on older tech. And with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain already confirmed for PC, I'm willing to bet we'll see the same with Silent Hills, and a lot more Konami releases in the future.