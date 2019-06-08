Mordhau has sold 1 million copies, celebrates with a new map and mortars

Medieval combat game Mordhau was instantly a smash, rocketing onto Steam's most played list immediately after launch in April, and the developers report today that Mordhau has sold 1 million copies. For Mordhau fans, there's a great way to celebrate that impressive milestone: with an update that includes a new map and new weapons, including mortars.

The map is called Crossroads, intended for large scale battles with horses, the newly added mortars, and an objective in the center of the map for players to fight over. Also added to the mix in the update are javelins and heavy hand axes. The axes can also be used as repair hammers for fixing structures (by turning them around and using the blunt side, of course).

The update also includes new armor paints, balance changes, and other tweaks to gameplay, combat, and equipment. You can read the full list of changes here.

If you're just getting started with Mordhau, we've got a guide to its best weapons and to some weird but kick-ass character builds. Steven can also give you tips on how to win at Mordhau by being an utter bastard.