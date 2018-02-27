In the grand tradition of modders remaking old Bethesda RPGs in newer Bethesda RPGs, modding crew Road to Liberty is recreating Fallout 3 in Fallout 4. The video above, which the team released late last week, shows how (part of) the underground Metro network looks when redone with Fallout 4's prettier tools.

Perusing the Capital Wasteland website, it's clear the group is making steady progress – there are plenty of screenshots showing some of the most memorable areas in Fallout 3's vanquished Washington. Still, the group is still eager to have 3D and 2D artists volunteer their time in order to fast track the mod's progress.

If you'd prefer to see New Vegas remade in Fallout 4, there's an in-development mod for that, as well.