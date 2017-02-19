Mod lets you remove FPS and FOV limits in id Tech 5 games like Wolfenstein: The New Order

This week on the Mod Roundup, a mod lets you uncap your FPS and removes FOV limits for id Tech 5 games such as Rage, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Plus, a new release of The Dark Mod arrives with a level editor, an introductory mission, and other goodies. Finally, a Fallout 4 mod lets you rename just about any item you like.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

id5 Tweaker

Download link

This mod for id Tech 5 games does a lot of nifty things—in particular, it lets you change the FPS limit in games like Wolfenstein: The New Order and Rage. You can also widen your FOV, rebind any action to any key and disable the minimap (in Rage), and it also bundles various config files into a single file. There's a lot of commands to learn and installation instructions here, so read carefully.

The Dark Mod 2.05

Download link

The Dark Mod, originally a Thief-inspired mod for Doom 3 (now a free standalone game) has been around since 2009 and won our award for Mod of the Year in 2013. And it's still being improved! The latest release includes a level editor and the first of three planned story missions. There are also some performance increases and new assets. Note: old saves are not compatible with the new version, so if you upgrade you'll lose your progress.

Rename Anything, for Fallout 4

Download link

This mod simply does what it says: it gives you the ability to rename Fallout 4's items directly from your Pip-Boy menu. Weapons, notes, clothing, keys, holotapes—you name it, you can rename it. This makes finding your favorite items much easier, and the vanilla 26-character limit has been removed so you can make names as long as you like. Requires the Fallout 4 Script Extender.