Mirror's Edge: Catalyst announced, is "not a sequel"

EA winked at it last night with a teaser tweet, but Mirror's Edge: Catalyst has now been officially announced.

The Mirror's Edge website has been updated with new information from Sara Jansson, the new game's senior producer. According to her post, DICE aren't treating Catalyst as a sequel; rather, they see it as an entirely new take—re-evaluating every one of the first game's systems.

"Mirror’s Edge has always had a special place in the hearts of all of us at DICE. The first game had a lot of promise. It was unlike anything else in terms of the gameplay and style — it had a unique soul. But as much as we loved that game, we knew it could be more. So that’s what we have set out to do as we introduce Mirror’s Edge to a new generation.

"The team has spent a lot of time re-evaluating every aspect of the game and making it a new experience. This is not a sequel, this is not Mirror's Edge 2. We have landed on a vision that honors the first game — pushing the boundaries of first person movement and diving deeper into the story behind our heroine Faith — but also brings a lot of great new, interesting gameplay and features to the experience for our players."

Despite DICE claiming it's not a sequel, it sounds a lot like it will basically be a sequel, or maybe a reboot of sorts. We'll know more at EA's E3 press conference, which will take place on Monday, June 15 at 1:00pm PDT.