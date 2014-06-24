Mirror's Edge 2 will also be "focussing on first-person combat", says DICE general manager

If you've played Mirror's Edge, the idea of a sequel that focuses more heavily on its combat probably sounds like the nightmare by-product of a dark, alternate timeline. In fact, according to DICE general manager Karl Magnus Troedsson, it's the real future of our existing timeline. It's not all bad, though, as the studio are looking to refine and improve upon the first game's awkward fisticuffs.

"What I can say is that if the last game focussed on first-person movement, it was definitely shown in the movie here that the DICE team will be focussing on first-person combat as well, to really nail and refine that," Troedsson told CVG .

DICE's E3 trailer provided an early look at Mirror's Edge 2 development. Largely centred around the game's combat, we see a much quicker set of takedown moves, suggesting that engaging with enemies will be less harmful to the momentum and flow of the game's free-running.

"Fans of the game will just have to wait and see until we talk more about the actual game is and the vital mechanics of it," Troedsson said. "We've shown the combat and movement now, but there's so much more to talk about. What I can say is, this is not just going to be the same game as the last one. We're building Faith for a new generation."

More combat wasn't exactly the direction I was hoping for the sequel, but if DICE can more effectively integrate it into the parkour, there's every chance that it could fix some of the first game's problems.

How do you feel about ME2 targeting fight over flight?