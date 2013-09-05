MirrorMoon EP launch trailer shows stylistic space and enigmatic exploration

If you've yet to fill your daily quota for trailers of games that look atmospheric, pretty, and bewilderingly obtuse, then step this way. MirrorMoon EP was recently released on Steam , and its launch trailer is filled with stylistic planetary bodies, ethereal light statues, and meandering ambient synths. How does the game being shown work? My shoulders have been raised into their 'Shrug' setting.

Fortunately words can fill in the knowledge gaps left blank from sight and sound:

"The single player part of MirrorMoon EP blends adventure and exploration with navigation-based puzzle solving. The multiplayer of MirrorMoon EP lets players share Galaxy Maps with other players: the first explorers to land on a planet will be able to name its Star System and that name will be forever bound to the star for any other fellow traveller who encounters it."

Which sounds both Interesting and Cool. I look forward to exploring galaxies full of previously claimed stars. Knowing online communities, it'll be a vast knobula of inappropriate puns.

MirrorMoon EP is now available for £6.29/$8.99, a full 10% off its regular price until the 11th September.