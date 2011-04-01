Minecraft 1.4 has landed. Minecraft item store is live

The update that Notch promised earlier this week has arrived. Minecraft 1.4 adds wolves. They can be tamed and will follow you around. Sleeping in a bed will turn that bed into a spawn point. The update also adds pink sheep, more flowers and mushrooms and the almost invincible "Steve Co. Supply Chest" block. Keys for the crate can be bought at the all-new new Minecraft Store , to unlock some impressive new items.

New items available in the store include keys for the Steve Co. Supply Chests, miner's helmets and name change tokens. Also on offer, the ultimate counter to the exploding Creeper menace, a Creeper saddle. Putting enough items in your basket will also give you a special reward.

RPS have the full patch notes, courtesy of Minepedia .