Minecraft 1.3 patch released, adds tripwires, trading, and more

The Minecraft 1.3 update was officially released today with a healthy list of new stuff, tweaks, and fixes. Among its additions are a "work in progress" version of Adventure Mode, trading with villagers, emeralds, Ender Chests for safe storage, cocoa beans, and books you can write in.

Additionally, the patch introduces more things I can list: single-player mode now runs an internal server which can be shared via LAN; there's a new, searchable, creative mode inventory; wooden logs can be placed sideways; and... everything else .

The winner of Mojang's Minecraft 1.3 Community Commercials contest (above) says it all with much more drama.

