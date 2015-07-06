Mighty No. 9 studio has launched another Mega Man-inspired Kickstarter

Mighty No. 9 may still be a couple of months away, but studio Comcept has already launched a Kickstarter to help fund another Mega Man-inspired title. This time the studio will draw from the legacy of Mega Man Legends, with Art Director Kazushi Ito and Director Masahiro Yasuma confirmed to be on board in addition to Keiji Inafune, who will lead the project. Dubbed Red Ash, the studio is after $800,000 to create a prologue chapter, which will serve "as a foundation on which to build future content".

"The primary goal with Red Ash is to tell a story on a grand scale," the Kickstarter page reads. "All of the primary concepts are clearly visualized in the minds of the creative team, from the overall plot to historical background."

The prologue chapter is called the KalKanon Incident, and will serve as a "key jumping-on point for the universe". Comcept isn't sure how it will gather the funds for further content though.

"Whether it's through additional funding, revenue from "The KalKanon Incident" sales, or teaming up with a publisher, this is a story we are determined to tell, and we want all of our backers to be on the ground floor for the creation of this new game universe."

Red Ash isn't just a game, but rather two projects "based in separate, yet parallel worlds". Comcept is working on the game, while animation crew Studio 4C is working on an accompanying anime which has its own Kickstarter campaign.

At the time of printing Red Ash has already attracted $220,000 in funding, with nearly a month left to reach its $800,000 goal. Check out the pitch video below: