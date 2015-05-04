Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY edition is out this week

We didn't name Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor "game of the year", but clearly someone did, because its getting a Game Of The Year edition. It releases Tuesday for $49.99 and comes bundled with all downloadable content, including The Bright Lord and Lord of the Hunt, as well as all the usual aesthetic adornments and bonus items.

These include six skins, nine extra runes, three extra missions (in addition to the bigger mission packs listed above), seven challenge modes and a new photo mode.

If you don't own the game already it's well worth checking out, with our Leif Johnson rating it highly. "The tech specs are demanding, but this is the Middle-Earth game to rule them all," he wrote in his review.

Here's the box art for those who intend to purchase it on disc: