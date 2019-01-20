Microsoft wants your opinions to improve gaming on Windows 10

Microsoft’s Team Xbox has a query for those of you running Windows 10: How can they make it better? They’ve set up a site on Xbox Ideas , a virtual suggestion box if you will, for you to pose your questions, comments, concerns, and suggestions to them about the future of gaming on Windows. Specifically, they’re interested in three things: What you want Windows to do, or stop doing, while you’re playing a game, what you want Windows to optimize for your gaming, and what new features Windows needs for gaming.

Team Xbox wants your input on how to make gaming on Windows even better! Check out the Gaming on Windows 10 Idea Drive for more details on how to help: https://t.co/ta6RwMjW6lJanuary 18, 2019

As of this posting, a few days after the site went live, some of the top ideas are pretty intriguing. Some players want Windows to automatically disable processes that aren’t necessary for running a game once a game is started, or to allow background processes to be selectively disabled for increased performance. Another distinctive group are focused on peripherals, suggesting controller support to launch games from the desktop or more deeply customizable mapping via Microsoft’s Xbox Accessories App. (Update: These example ideas were actually seeded from the Xbox Team, not users. User suggestions and comments are currently behind a moderation queue. We regret the error.)