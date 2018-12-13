Metro Exodus brings its release date forward by a week

Metro Exodus is leaving its chilly cocoon and launching a week earlier than scheduled, arriving on February 15. That’s also a week before Anthem, which it previously shared a release date with. In the meantime, you can watch the eerie title sequence above.

Exodus is a bit of a departure for the series, sending Artyom out of Moscow’s haunted underground and into the world above. It’s a trek (on foot and by train) through forests and tundra as Artyom searches for a new home. It’s bigger and open, which is a pretty big shift for what used to be a claustrophobic corridor shooter.

It changes the pace, it leans into the survival elements more and the bullet economy has been replaced by the ability to craft ammo out of scrap. You need to venture out and explore, potentially walking into traps.

Tom checked it out in August and while he was impressed by the atmosphere and attention to detail, there was some tension between its survival ambitions and its legacy as a corridor shooter. Take a gander at his Metro Exodus preview for more details.