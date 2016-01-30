Meta horror Imscared is now a full game

I wrote about Imscared way back in 2012, when it was a neat, free little horror game that occasionally invaded your desktop in creepy ways. Now, in the space year 2016, developer Ivan Zanotti has made it into a bigger, fuller game, with a tiny price tag.

"Imscared is a metahorror game that protagonizes the player," says Zanotti, "putting him in a surreal first-person experience. Find keys, open doors and search for the exit to this nightmare. But I need to let you know, it will try to deceive You as many times as it can." You being the player, of course.

The original was an inventive horror game with a boldly crude aesthetic, and I'm hoping that its clever meta elements have been expanded for the full game. Here's a trailer suggesting that yes, yes they have: