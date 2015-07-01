Popular

Messi gets tricky in Fifa 16 video

By

Fifa 15

Fifa 16 hopes to bottle magic by mocapping the arcane shimmies of Lionel Messi. It's all in support of the "No Touch Dribbling" feature coming to this year's Fifa, which gives players extra off-ball movement while still in possession, allowing for smarter feints or, in Messi's case, moments of stupefying brilliance. "Always watch the hips" an Aston Villa coach once told me, but that doesn't work when a man can change direction faster than humans can blink.

Fifa 16 is due out in September. Here are Ben's impressions of the game in action. And here are seven minutes of Messi being Messi why not.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments