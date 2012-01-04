Max Payne 3 screenshots show multiplayer combat

The latest Max Payne 3 screenshots give us our first look at the new multiplayer mode, as season favourites MaxPayneDev3, 4 and 5 take on blue team underdogs MaxPayneDev7, 8 and 9. It's weird to see nametags floating over people's heads in a Max Payne game, but it looks as though we'll be able to dive through things and over things with the same dexterity as Payne himself in multiplayer

The closest comparison I can think to how the whole thing might work is John Woo's Stranglehold, and that was completely bonkers. You could swing from chandeliers and run up and down dinosaur spines in slow motion shooting each other. Max Payne 3 is likely to take a much more serious tone judging from the screenshots below.