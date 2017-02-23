Everything we know about Mass Effect: Andromeda

We finally got our hands on Mass Effect: Andromeda, and there's a lot to talk about. Instead of one gargantuan preview, we've broken our experience with Bioware's new sci-fi RPG into a few more manageable pieces, which are collected below.

And this isn't everything. Come back on Friday for a detailed interview with Andromeda's lead designer, full of more tidbits on romance, the most detailed breakdown of the combat system we've seen yet, and more. Andromeda is a huge game, and we touched on a little bit of everything. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a livestream on Thursday, when we'll answer your questions about Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda hands-on: Wes spends three hours exploring a planet's surface and falling in love with Andromeda's jetpack. In this preview, he dives into what makes the combat system such an improvement, explains how exploration and dialogue work in the new game, and expresses some doubts about the story Bioware has set up.

Mass Effect: Andromeda system requirements: EA revealed the system specs on Friday. They're a bit hefty, but also unsurprising, and comparable to BF1's specs.

Making first contact in Mass Effect Andromeda's opening mission:Andy introduces us to the first hour of Andromeda, and explains why Ryder's first contact with a new alien species is a disappointing moment.

Mass Effect Andromeda doesn't have a level cap, and you can completely respec Ryder: The sequel will allow for greater flexibility when building out Ryder's abilities.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will star Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer: Bioware talks about the star power behind the game's most meaningful NPCs.

The "vast majority" of Mass Effect: Andromeda is still accessible after finishing the main story: Never stop planet-hopping.