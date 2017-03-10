Mass Effect: Andromeda launch trailer arrives a little early

Despite being over a week away from release, the Mass Effect: Andromeda launch trailer has joined EA and Bioware's final marketing sprint. There have been a lot of trailers, but this could be the last. (Not likely.)

Set to Rag’n’Bone Man's "Human," the trailer recaps what we know so far: humanity has come to Andromeda to find a new home on a 'golden planet,' but then some mean-looking aliens with echoing voices get mad at us and everything goes pear shaped. "No more mercy. Kill them all."

Also, we get a glimpse of a planetary shield I don't think we've seen before. And a tender moment.

We recently got some new info on the Mass Effect: Andromeda system requirements, and our own Tom Marks is on the ground in Boston today to play the co-op multiplayer for the first time—he'll have thoughts on that soon. Mass Effect: Andromeda releases on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe, though Origin Access subscribers will be able to play 10 hours of the game starting March 16.