Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay video is short, but relatively sweet

A fleeting new look at Mass Effect: Andromeda aired during the Nvidia CES keynote today. It was brief – and if I'm to be honest, thoroughly unsatisfying – but for those inclined to pore over anything new about this game, it'll have to do for the meantime.

BioWare's Aaryn Flynn joined Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang for the proceedings, and while he could barely get a word in, he did provide a bit of context afterwards. The footage showed a loyalty mission for Peebee, as well as the new dynamic profile system, which allows the player to change class in real time.

Here's the official video: