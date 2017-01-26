Mass Effect: Andromeda cinematic introduces the dangerous Kett Archon

The new Mass Effect: Andromeda cinematic BioWare teased yesterday begins on a less-than-ideal note for visitors in a strange galaxy: 20,000 souls, stranded in space. But don't worry, because it can always get worse.

The Kett Archon looks like the sort of fellow who doesn't make friends easily, but there are others in the new galaxy who seem willing to take a more welcoming approach. And even though the Pathfinders are few in numbers, it's like the man says: "I don't need an army. I've got a Krogan."

Mass Effect: Andromeda comes out on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe, with a "Play First" trial for Origin Access subscribers beginning on March 16. Catch up with the latest Andromeda Initiative training update, a tour of the sleek ship Tempest and the Nomad off-roader, right here.