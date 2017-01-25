A new Mass Effect: Andromeda cinematic trailer is coming tomorrow

Because we now live in a world in which reveals must be pre-revealed, BioWare says that it will reveal a brand-new cinematic trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda tomorrow. Today, we get this teaser.

A new galaxy awaits, but no one said it would welcome us. Tomorrow, you'll get your next look at Mass Effect: Andromeda. pic.twitter.com/X7ZlJXyIALJanuary 25, 2017

Habitat 7—"New Earth, if we're lucky"—looks like an interesting place, but I can't for the life of me figure out what all that stringy stuff floating around it is. Space algae, maybe? Probably not, but until we're able to put together some better analysis (which I expect we will—like this from last year's N7 Day), that's what I'm going with.

In the meantime, here's a quick catch-up on highlights: There will be crafting, there will not be a season pass, multiplayer will be optional but integrated with the single-player campaign, and there will be plenty of opportunities to do the horizontal space-mambo. Yeah, you know what I'm talking about.

Mass Effect: Andromeda comes out on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe, with a ten-hour "Play First" trial available to Origin Access subscribers on March 16.