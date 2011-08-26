Mass Effect 3 video interview discusses RPG elements, animation and the Reaper threat

[bcvideo id="1126447700001"]

At Gamescom this year CVG had a chance to sit down with associate producer Mike Gamble to talk about Bioware's plans for Mass Effect 3. Gamble says the third game will "bring back the RPG" elements that some felt were missing from Mass Effect 2. Character skill paths will now have six branches instead of just two. Also discussed: improved facial animation systems, Return of the Jedi and why Shepard is such an important part of humanity's fight for survival against the Reapers.