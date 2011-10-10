Mass Effect 3 multiplayer confirmed

Powerplay are reporting that Mass Effect 3 will feature some form of multilplayer component.

The Australian magazine just posted this on their site:

"That's right - Mass Effect 3 is getting multiplayer! We travel to BioWare's office in Edmonton for hands-on time with the series' first foray into online gameplay, and chat with Mass Effect Series Producer and Mass Effect 3 Project Director Casey Hudson about the decision to go multiplayer in the epic battle for the galaxy."

The coverline of the mag reads: "Fight alongside your friends as the galaxy goes to war!"

Despite rumours that Mass Effect 3 would feature a multiplayer component, Bioware have been careful not to confirm the mode , until now.

What's your Mass Effect multiplayer mode of choice? Co-op, adverserial, or a Brink-esque combination of the two? Or should Mass Effect have stuck to its singleplayer guns? Let's talk.