Mass Effect 2 Arrival DLC uncovered

The Playstation 3 version of Mass Effect 2 was patched today, accidentally revealing the existence of another DLC adventure for Mass Effect 2. The patch revealed the name of the DLC - The Arrival, along with three achievements including the ominous sounding "The Ultimate Sacrifice." The find was made by a poster on the Bioware forums , and has triggered speculation that the new DLC could cover the events between the end of Mass Effect 2 and the beginning of Mass Effect 3, when the Reapers are laying waste to planet Earth.

Another achievement, called "Covert Action," has lead to even more speculation, as it makes reference to Dr. Amanda Kenson, who was recently mentioned in a Cerberus Network update in this message: "Historians and astronomers alike are abuzz tonight over a new paper published by Dr. Amanda Kenson of the University of Arcturus ... "Only a small fraction of the mass effect relays date back 50,000 years," she writes, "The majority are far older, indicating they were created by a species predating even the Protheans." ... What civilization could have spanned the galaxy for not thousands, but millions of years? If this were the case, we should have found mountains of evidence of their passing. Where is this species now?"

Where indeed? Bioware haven't yet confirmed that the DLC exists, but it looks likely we'll be playing more Mass Effect 2 sometime soon. What would you like to see in The Arrival?

