MapleStory 2 is shutting down, less than two years after its western launch

Released in the west in 2018, MapleStory 2 is a free-to-play MMO with a bright cartoon aesthetic. It departed quite radically from its popular predecessor: the original MapleStory was a 2D sidescrolling MMO, while the sequel introduced a 3D isometric perspective and, later on, a controversial battle royale mode.

It seems the sequel has proven far less popular than the original, so much so that it's closing on May 27 - less than two years after its western October 2018 launch (it launched in South Korea in 2015, and then China in 2017). The announcement today was made on the MapleStory 2 website.

"We are forever grateful for your patience and dedication to MapleStory 2 as we tried to rework the game starting with Project New Leaf, but ultimately we’ve decided that we will not be able to provide the type of service that would live up to your expectations," the announcement reads.

"We took a hard look at the current state of the game and its future roadmap, and sadly reached the conclusion that it would be difficult to maintain long-term continuation of the game while remaining true to what made MapleStory 2 your MapleStory 2."

Purchasable currencies, including Blue Merets and Meso Tokens, are no longer available to buy, though a series of in-game events are scheduled for the next few months - you can read about those here.

For players who used the Nexon Launcher, all purchases made between December 11, 2019 and today will be refunded in NX, which is a Nexon launcher currency. Steam users will need to go through Steam's channels.