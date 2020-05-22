How to become a poison-spewing vampire shark in Maneater

Want the complete set of Maneater shadow evolutions for your shark? Equipping the shadow head, teeth, body, fins, and tail turns you into a slick, sleek, poison-spewing, time-slowing, health-leeching vampire shark, but to acquire the entire shadow evolutions set you'll need to find every Maneater landmark on the map.

Landmarks are points of interest around the world of Maneater, each marked with a yellow sign on a wooden pole that you need find and chomp on to unlock. Unlocking every landmark in a region (there are seven regions with landmarks in all) rewards you with a new shadow set part or another useful evolution.

It's not always easy finding those landmarks, though. You can ping with your shark sonar to reveal them if they're close by, or you may discover them naturally while swimming around. But some landmarks are hidden deep underwater, and some are on land, so it's easy to miss a few during your travels.

Below you'll find maps of each of Maneater's seven regions, with the location of every landmark shown as a red circle in case you need help finding a few. You can enlarge each map by clicking the top right corner. Happy hunting!

Maneater Fawtick Bayou landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Reward: Protein Digestion

Maneater Dead Horse Lake landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Reward: Shadow Teeth

Maneater Golden Shores landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Reward: Shadow Fins

Maneater Sapphire Bay landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Reward: Shadow Body

Maneater Prosperity Sands landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Reward: Shadow Tail

Maneater Caviar Key landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Reward: Shadow Head

Maneater The Gulf landmark locations

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)