Majority of Witcher 3 studio now making Cyberpunk 2077

The majority of the Witcher 3 developers at CD Projekt RED have been working on the studio's upcoming sci-fi RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, for "quite a while now".

Speaking to GamesRadar, senior VP of business and publishing at CD Projekt, Michal Nowakowski, said that "The team is divided right now. There's a sizable team still working on [The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine], but an even more sizable team has actually been working on Cyberpunk for quite a while right now."

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in 2012 with a teaser trailer designed to gauge the potential audience for the project. "We released the Cyberpunk teaser trailer because we wanted to see how gamers felt about it," CEO Iwinski said back in June. "We were super excited about the project internally, but what if it wasn't the right thing [for us]? But the response has been incredible. Now it's just up to us to deliver. We're hard at work on it."

That explains why so little has been seen of the project since its announcement. That, and the team had a huge fantasy RPG to finish. Cyberpunk 2077 will be even bigger than The Witcher 3, so expect a long wait to come. Here's the teaser trailer as consolation.