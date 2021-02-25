Popular

Magic: The Gathering is adding Warhammer 40K and The Lord Of The Rings to its deck

I tap my Space Marine and attack your Gandalf.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine
Venerable card-shuffler Magic: The Gathering is expanding its multi-dimensional universe to include the works of J.R.R Tolkien and Games Workshop, publisher Hasbro announced this week.

These settings come as part of Magic's "Universes Beyond", a crossover expansion that brings a new set of cards based on a variety of different worlds announced during today's investor call. Wizards Of The Coast had already revealed that this'd include Dungeons & Dragons (an obvious fit), but now says it will also include The Lord Of The Rings and Warhammer 40K cards.

While the new card set has only been properly announced for Magic's physical edition, I wouldn't be shocked to see it eventually show up in Magic: The Gathering Arena. In that case, I suppose we'll get to see whether or not a decades-old card game ends up becoming our dream Warhammer 40K game.

Warhammer 40K games are plentiful these days, mind. Darktide looks like a stunning grimdark adaptation of Vermintide's horde blasting, while Dakka Squadron is maybe the orkiest game around. It's a little harder to get your Lord Of The Rings fix, though—both Amazon's LOTR MMO and Daedelic's bizarre Gollum stealth game won't show until 2022 at the earliest.

Natalie Clayton

A one-time dog sledder, pancake flipper, alien wrangler and indie darling, Nat now scours the internet looking for the hottest PC gaming news. Destined to become Scotland's first Battlemech pilot.
