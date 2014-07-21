Lovely Planet out next week, is a happy, colourful game about shooting things

No, no, no, no, this isn't right. Shooters today are brown and serious, and about real-life things like war, swearing and using helicopters to airlift a single jerk sniper to a nearby rooftop. They're not fast and twitchy, and they're definitely not colourful. And yet, Lovely Planet is defiantly breaking all the rules, by being about a planet of colourful things... that you shoot.

"With boots of speed on your feet, an infinite supply of bullets for your semi-automatic and the ability to jump over twice your own height, you're well equipped to go up against any enemy on your quest. You'll find yourself trying to balance between jumping around dodging bullets and taking aim for a better shot at your enemies."

How odd.

Lovely Planet is out 31 July.