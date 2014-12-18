Lords of the Fallen 2 is already in the works

If like me you'll play anything with even the tiniest resemblance to the Souls series, then you've probably already completed Lords of the Fallen. While the game had some pretty glaring performance issues when it released in October, most have since been ironed out and, if you ask me, it's a decent way to while away the time between Souls releases.

So it's good to hear a sequel is in the works, according to the game's executive producer Tomasz Gop. "We're now working on vision and concepts for Lords 2," he told Eurogamer.

It's definitely a template the team can build on: Lords of the Fallen made some interesting tweaks to the Souls formula, and if they can come up with a more varied and interesting game world (and a game that works at launch) then a sequel could be great.